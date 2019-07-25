UrduPoint.com
Ex-Brexit Minister Raab Appointed UK's Next Foreign Secretary

Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Newly-elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday appointed former Brexit minister Dominic Raab as the next UK foreign secretary and first secretary of state, the prime minister's office announced.

Queen Elizabeth II accepted earlier in the day Theresa May's resignation from the post of prime minister and appointed Johnson, former London mayor and UK foreign secretary, as new head of the Cabinet.

Raab quit May's government in November 2018 over his disapproval of her compromise deal to leave the European Union.

Stephen Barclay, a Conservative member of parliament for North East Cambridgeshire who succeeded Raab the same month, will stay on in his role.

Former UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who has been appointed the next Chancellor of the Exchequer, will be succeeded by Priti Patel, the former international development minister, who was forced to resign from her previous role after she failed to tell May about unofficial meetings she had with Israeli ministers and lobbyists in 2017.

