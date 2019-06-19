Ex-Brexit Secretary Raab Endorses Boris Johnson as Next Tory Leader, UK Prime Minister

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who was eliminated from the UK Conservative leadership race in the second round of voting, on Wednesday pledged his support for front-runner Boris Johnson as the next UK prime minister and "only candidate" to guide the United Kingdom out of the European Union on time

"The only candidate who will now do this [deliver Brexit by October 31] is Boris Johnson and so I'll be supporting him to become our next prime minister," Raab told the Evening Standard.

Johnson, a Brexit proponent and former UK foreign secretary, launched his "Back Boris" campaign on June 12, pledging to deliver "a sensible, orderly Brexit" by the October 31 deadline.

Raab dropped out of the Conservative party leadership contest on Tuesday after coming 3 votes short of the 33-vote threshold in the second round. The race will now continue with five candidates, who, in order of popularity, are Johnson, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Until the race is over, Theresa May, who announced her resignation as prime minister shortly after her latest attempt to put a withdrawal deal through parliament failed, will stay in office.