Ex-Burundi President Quits African Union Job After Murder Conviction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Burundi's former President Pierre Buyoya announced Wednesday he had quit his position as an African Union envoy to focus on challenging his murder conviction.

"Following the Supreme Court's verdict in my country I decided ...

to step down from my position as African Union's High Representative for Mali and Sahel. I want to be free from all commitments to devote my time to my defense," he tweeted.

Buyoya served two terms as the president of Burundi between 1987 and 2003. The African nation's top court found him guilty last month of killing his rival and former Burundi president Melchior Ndadaye in 1993 and sentenced him in absentia to life in prison.