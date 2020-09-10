UrduPoint.com
Ex-Canadian Finance Minister Violated Elections Act - Federal Regulator

Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Former Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau has been found in violation of the country's elections act, a Federal regulatory body said in a ruling on Thursday.

During the federal election campaign in the fall of 2019, Morneau participated in a number of Finance Department-funded events that benefited the Liberal Party of Canada candidates in hotly contested Toronto-area ridings. In Canada, federal ministers are prohibited from using public resources and funds from their departmental budgets to engage in partisan activities.

"Mr. Morneau's failure to exercise due diligence therefore resulted in a circumvention of the rule at section 363 of the Canada Elections Act (the Act), and therefore, a contravention of paragraph 368(1)(a)," the Commissioner of Canada Elections said in the ruling.

The events benefited incumbent Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand and Michele Fisher, the Liberal nominee from the riding of Dufferin-Caledon who ultimately lost, the ruling said.

The Finance Department contributed $1,261 worth of commercial value funding for the events, according to calculations by the commissioner.

The former finance minister has been ordered to post a link to the findings and a statement reading "the Commissioner of Canada Elections accepts an undertaking from Bill Morneau in relation to a circumvention of the Canada Elections Act's rules on contributions" on his verified Facebook and Twitter accounts and pay a $227 fine.

Concurrently, Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are both the subjects of a conflict of interest probe by Canada's Ethics Commissioner into their relationship with the embattled WE charity. It is believed that the ongoing scandal forced Morneau's resignation last month.

