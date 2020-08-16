Ex-Candidate Tsepkalo Says His Wife, Children Being Held at Russia-Ukraine Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo has said that his wife and children are stuck at the Russia-Ukraine border.

"My spouse is at the Russia-Ukraine border with children! The Troyebortnoye point of crossing! She has been held on the Russian side for more than two hours, along with two small children.

She was brought back after they had stamped [her passport] and she approached the neutral zone," Tsepkalo wrote in Telegram.

Tsepkalo says it is a way to pressure him because of his politics.

The ex-candidate is currently wanted in Russia as Belarus has launched a bribery investigation against him.