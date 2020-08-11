UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Candidate Tsepkalo Says Will Return To Belarus If Dual Power Emerges

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:06 PM

Ex-Candidate Tsepkalo Says Will Return to Belarus If Dual Power Emerges

Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Tuesday that he would return to his country if the opposition manages to establish a dual power regime, otherwise, he faces a lengthy prison term

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Tuesday that he would return to his country if the opposition manages to establish a dual power regime, otherwise, he faces a lengthy prison term.

"I will definitely come back. I will come back if a state of dual power emerges. Otherwise, I am facing eight to 15 years, per the statement by [Belarusian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Lidia] Ermoshina," Tsepkalo said.

The former presidential hopeful, who fled for fear of persecution and is currently in Kiev, has noted that his wife, Veronica, left Minsk for Russia, on his insistence.

"She came [to Russia] from Belarus during the night. I told her to leave Minsk, because people are being grabbed for real, so to speak.

All media people are prime targets for a possible arrest. So I told Veronica to leave so that they [the authorities] could not put pressure on me," Tsepkalo explained.

He remains assured that the Belarusian authorities will not recount the votes of the Sunday presidential election.

"You think they will go for it? Of course not. They will not go for it to register it on paper. The scope of the fraud is not 10 percent, not 20 percent, the fraud is 70 percent," Tsepkalo said.

Belarus held its presidential election on Sunday with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.08 percent of the vote. The runner-up, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 10.9 percent. The results have sparked mass protests in the country, resulting in 3,000 arrests.

Related Topics

Election Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Wife Minsk Kiev Belarus Sunday Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

40 minutes ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

46 minutes ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

55 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.