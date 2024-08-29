Open Menu

Ex-captain Cane Returns For All Blacks Against Springboks

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Former captain Sam Cane was named Thursday in the All Blacks team to face South Africa in a crunch Rugby Championship match while Scott Barrett returns from injury to skipper the visitors.

Cane was named at open-side flank for the Test at Johannesburg's Ellis Park on Saturday, his first start for New Zealand since he was shown a red card in the World Cup final defeat to the Springboks last October.

"Sam has been incredible off the field for us. It's an opportunity for him to be that Test veteran we need with that experience and calmness," All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson told reporters.

The 32-year-old Cane replaces Dalton Papali'i, who is sidelined by a thumb injury.

Barrett will captain the All Blacks having missed the two recent home Tests against Argentina with a finger injury.

New Zealand won on their last visit to Ellis Park when fly-half Richie Mo'unga kicked 15 points to seal a 35-23 win in 2022.

"Ellis Park is an iconic ground, with the whole experience you want as many players as you can who have experienced it before," Robertson said.

"There will be some tough moments out there. They know what it takes."

South Africa and New Zealand will meet again in Cape Town on September 7.

South Africa lead the championship table after back-to-back wins over the Wallabies in Australia.

New Zealand are second following a win and a defeat in their home Tests against Argentina.

South Africa have included fit-again Eben Etzebeth on the bench as a late call-up. The veteran lock had initially been left out of the matchday squad with a minor back injury.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus says double World Cup winner Etzebeth has recovered fully and will provide cover off the bench at lock.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit will start in the second row for South Africa due to an injury crisis in that position.

New Zealand team (15-1)

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Ethan Blackadder, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele'a

South Africa team (15-1)

Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Ben-Jason Dixon, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Handre Pollard

