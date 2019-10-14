UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Catalan Leader Calls For Second Independence Vote Amid Protests

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:21 PM

Ex-Catalan Leader Calls for Second Independence Vote Amid Protests

Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont suggested Monday that the region should again put its split from Spain to vote after the top court in Madrid handed long jail terms to officials who helped organize the first referendum

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont suggested Monday that the region should again put its split from Spain to vote after the top court in Madrid handed long jail terms to officials who helped organize the first referendum.

The sentences of between nine and 13 years, given to nine former Catalan senior officials on sedition charges, sparked off mass protests in Barcelona, the main city of the well-off Spanish region which voted overwhelmingly for independence in the 2017 poll.

"Nothing scares them more than the will of the people and so they will never be open to discussing any route that leads towards a referendum to ascertain what we want and how we want it.

They fear our response at the ballot box, so we have to use this opportunity to response more resoundingly that ever before," Puigdemont said in a statement.

The former Catalan leader, who fled to Belgium to escape prison and was put on the European and international wanted list earlier in the day, urged Catalans to "mobilize ourselves and make our voices heard" but stressed that the methods to do that should be non-violent.

Related Topics

Vote Jail Split Barcelona Madrid Independence Spain Belgium 2017 From Top Court

Recent Stories

Transnistrian Top Diplomat, OSCE Mission Head Disc ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Exchange Views on Energy M ..

5 minutes ago

Cypriot, Russian Senior Diplomats Discussed Turkis ..

5 minutes ago

Cyprus Expects Lavrov's Visit in Early 2020 - Fore ..

5 minutes ago

Sanchez could need ankle surgery, says Chile coach ..

16 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau court approves 12 candidates for pre ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.