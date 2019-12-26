UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Asks Spanish Court To Drop Arrest Warrants

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:39 PM

Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Asks Spanish Court to Drop Arrest Warrants

Carles Puigdemont, the former president of the Catalan government who is being sought by Madrid on sedition charges, has asked Spain's Supreme Court to drop all search and arrest warrants issued for him over his role in the 2017 regional independence referendum, which was not authorized by central authorities

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Carles Puigdemont, the former president of the Catalan government who is being sought by Madrid on sedition charges, has asked Spain's Supreme Court to drop all search and arrest warrants issued for him over his role in the 2017 regional independence referendum, which was not authorized by central authorities.

In a 63-page letter, submitted on his behalf by his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, Puigdemont invoked his immunity as a member of the European Parliament and asked Judge Pablo Llarena to give up the case.

Puigdemont was elected to the EU legislature in May alongside former Catalan health chief Toni Comin and the region's ex-vice president Oriol Junqueras.

However, the politicians have been unable to carry out their mandates since Spain's electoral authorities have not recognized them as members of the European Parliament.

Madrid demanded that Puigdemont and Comin, who have fled to Belgium in the wake of the referendum, take the oath of office in Spain, where they face arrest. Junqueras, in turn, was already in Spanish custody over his role in the referendum when the election results emerged, and was unable to engage in the parliament's work.

Thursday was the last day for the defense and prosecution to argue their cases in front of the top EU court over whether Junqueras should be given immunity to take up his seat in the Strasbourg-based legislature.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Parliament Immunity Madrid Independence Spain Belgium May 2017 All Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Indian Ambassador ..

50 seconds ago

US Tech Stock Index Nasdaq Crosses 9,000 First Tim ..

52 seconds ago

It's an even game, agree Curran and De Kock

55 seconds ago

Bournemouth spoil Arteta's bow as Arsenal boss

57 seconds ago

Fiorentina sell Gilberto to Fluminense

20 minutes ago

Arteta's Arsenal off to a slow start as Chelsea fa ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.