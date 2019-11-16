UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Catalan Minister Clara Ponsati Hands Herself In To Scottish Police - Lawyer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:07 AM

Ex-Catalan Minister Clara Ponsati Hands Herself In to Scottish Police - Lawyer

Ex-Catalan minister Clara Ponsati turned herself in to Edinburgh police and is due to appear in court for a bail hearing later on Thursday as Spain seeks her extradition on sedition charges, her lawyer said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Ex-Catalan minister Clara Ponsati turned herself in to Edinburgh police and is due to appear in court for a bail hearing later on Thursday as Spain seeks her extradition on sedition charges, her lawyer said.

"This morning Clara Ponsati was arrested on a warrant for 'sedition' and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at 2pm [GMT]," Aamer Anwar tweeted.

Spain issued a European arrest warrant for the former Catalan councilor last week but legal formalities prevented the Scottish authorities from acting on it.

Anwar told the crowd outside St. Leonard's Police Office that the crime of sedition was invented by monarchs to "stop backlash from ordinary people," according to The Herald daily.

"Luckily in Scotland, sedition was abolished a long time ago. We will be fighting this on the basis of Clara's human rights being abused if she is returned back to Spain," he said.

The 62-year-old has been living in exile in Scotland since Spain started to hunt down separatist leaders for organizing a 2017 independence vote. Last month, the top court in Madrid sentenced nine of them to years in prison. If extradited, she faces a sentence of up to 15 years, her lawyer says.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Vote Madrid Edinburgh Independence Spain 2017 From Top Court

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

40 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

55 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

53 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

53 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

54 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.