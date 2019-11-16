Ex-Catalan Minister Clara Ponsati Hands Herself In to Scottish Police - Lawyer

(@imziishan)

Ex-Catalan minister Clara Ponsati turned herself in to Edinburgh police and is due to appear in court for a bail hearing later on Thursday as Spain seeks her extradition on sedition charges, her lawyer said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Ex-Catalan minister Clara Ponsati turned herself in to Edinburgh police and is due to appear in court for a bail hearing later on Thursday as Spain seeks her extradition on sedition charges, her lawyer said.

"This morning Clara Ponsati was arrested on a warrant for 'sedition' and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at 2pm [GMT]," Aamer Anwar tweeted.

Spain issued a European arrest warrant for the former Catalan councilor last week but legal formalities prevented the Scottish authorities from acting on it.

Anwar told the crowd outside St. Leonard's Police Office that the crime of sedition was invented by monarchs to "stop backlash from ordinary people," according to The Herald daily.

"Luckily in Scotland, sedition was abolished a long time ago. We will be fighting this on the basis of Clara's human rights being abused if she is returned back to Spain," he said.

The 62-year-old has been living in exile in Scotland since Spain started to hunt down separatist leaders for organizing a 2017 independence vote. Last month, the top court in Madrid sentenced nine of them to years in prison. If extradited, she faces a sentence of up to 15 years, her lawyer says.