UrduPoint.com

Ex-CEO Braun Denies 'all Charges' In Wirecard Fraud Trial

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Ex-CEO Braun denies 'all charges' in Wirecard fraud trial

Wirecard's ex-CEO Markus Braun denied all charges against him and insisted he had no knowledge of the massive accounting fraud that brought down the German payments firm, as he took the stand for the first time on Monday

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Wirecard's ex-CEO Markus Braun denied all charges against him and insisted he had no knowledge of the massive accounting fraud that brought down the German payments firm, as he took the stand for the first time on Monday.

Prosecutors have accused the 53-year-old of commercial gang fraud, market manipulation, false accounting and breach of trust for his role in the Wirecard scandal.

"I reject all the charges," Braun told judges at his trial in Munich.

The once celebrated company imploded in June 2020 after it was forced to admit that 1.9 billion Euros ($2 billion) in cash, meant to be sitting in trustee accounts in Asia, didn't actually exist.

Austrian-born Braun is in the dock alongside Wirecard's ex-accounting boss Stephan von Erffa and Oliver Bellenhaus, the former head of Wirecard's Dubai subsidiary.

Their high-profile trial opened in December, with prosecutors alleging that the trio invented revenue streams with third-partner companies to inflate Wirecard's accounts and make the loss-making company appear profitable.

Braun, who has been in custody for over two years, has always denied wrongdoing.

His defence team has instead painted fugitive ex-chief operating officer Jan Marsalek as the mastermind behind the fraud.

In his first lengthy address to the court, Braun on Monday said he "had no knowledge" of fraudulent activities at Wirecard.

"Nor did I join together with others to form a gang," he added.

Wirecard's downfall came as "a shock", Braun said, wearing his trademark turtleneck under a dark suit jacket.

He also expressed his "deepest regret" for Wirecard employees and shareholders.

Related Topics

Scandal German Dubai Company Munich June December 2020 Market All Asia Billion Court

Recent Stories

Religious minister urges unity among believers of ..

Religious minister urges unity among believers of all religions

10 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans opt to field first against Lahore Q ..

Multan Sultans opt to field first against Lahore Qalandars

24 minutes ago
 Russia's Novak Says Gazprom Working on Far Eastern ..

Russia's Novak Says Gazprom Working on Far Eastern Route, Power of Siberia 2 Pip ..

12 minutes ago
 MBBS students don white coats, celebrate beginning ..

MBBS students don white coats, celebrate beginning of medical studies at UMDC

12 minutes ago
 Court grants exemption from attendance to Imran Kh ..

Court grants exemption from attendance to Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Wapda seals place in both men's, women's final of ..

Wapda seals place in both men's, women's final of Netball C'ship

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.