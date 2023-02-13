Ex-CEO Braun denies 'all charges' in Wirecard fraud trial

Wirecard's ex-CEO Markus Braun denied all charges against him and insisted he had no knowledge of the massive accounting fraud that brought down the German payments firm, as he took the stand for the first time on Monday

Prosecutors have accused the 53-year-old of commercial gang fraud, market manipulation, false accounting and breach of trust for his role in the Wirecard scandal.

"I reject all the charges," Braun told judges at his trial in Munich.

The once celebrated company imploded in June 2020 after it was forced to admit that 1.9 billion Euros ($2 billion) in cash, meant to be sitting in trustee accounts in Asia, didn't actually exist.

Austrian-born Braun is in the dock alongside Wirecard's ex-accounting boss Stephan von Erffa and Oliver Bellenhaus, the former head of Wirecard's Dubai subsidiary.

Their high-profile trial opened in December, with prosecutors alleging that the trio invented revenue streams with third-partner companies to inflate Wirecard's accounts and make the loss-making company appear profitable.

Braun, who has been in custody for over two years, has always denied wrongdoing.

His defence team has instead painted fugitive ex-chief operating officer Jan Marsalek as the mastermind behind the fraud.

In his first lengthy address to the court, Braun on Monday said he "had no knowledge" of fraudulent activities at Wirecard.

"Nor did I join together with others to form a gang," he added.

Wirecard's downfall came as "a shock", Braun said, wearing his trademark turtleneck under a dark suit jacket.

He also expressed his "deepest regret" for Wirecard employees and shareholders.