Ex-CEO of Alder Fuels Charged With Embezzling $5.9Mln - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A federal grand jury in Washington returned an indictment charging Bryan Sherbacow, founder and former CEO of Alder Fuels, with embezzling at least $5.9 million from the company, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

"Sherbacow, 54, of Charleston, South Carolina, and Washington, DC, allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the company he founded by fraudulently transferring company funds to a personal bank account and making unauthorized personal expenditures from a company bank account," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The former Alder CEO allegedly attempted to conceal his embezzlement by, among other things, emailing altered bank statements and other falsified financial records to a company accountant and members of the company's board, the release said.

Sherbacow used the money to buy a vintage Mercedes-Benz sports car and a Range Rover; put a down payment on a condominium; pay an art auction operator; pay off personal tax liens and sums to clear his credit card; rent payments on several residences; pay beach club fees; and install an audio-visual system in his home, the release said.

Alder's board of directors fired Sherbacow last December after company officials uncovered that he engaged in questionable financial transactions that benefited him personally, the release said.

Sherbacow is charged with three counts of wire fraud and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, the release added.

If convicted, Sherbacow could receive a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, according to the release.