UrduPoint.com

Ex-CEO Of Russia's Roscosmos Says Plans Mass Production Of Drones For Troops In Donbas

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Ex-CEO of Russia's Roscosmos Says Plans Mass Production of Drones for Troops in Donbas

Former Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that his inspection group of military advisers in the zone of the Russian military operation in Ukraine had been working with military developers to create light attack drones for troops of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, incorporated into Russia in October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Former Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik that his inspection group of military advisers in the zone of the Russian military operation in Ukraine had been working with military developers to create light attack drones for troops of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, incorporated into Russia in October.

"It is not about buying commercial drones... but about creating and testing... reconnaissance and light attack drones that could have a serious impact on the situation on the front," Rogozin said, adding that these tests could be conducted right at the test sites of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

According to Rogozin, the group is in close contact with over 10 Russian military developers from different cities that could initiate serial production of military drones.

Earlier in the week, Rogozin told Sputnik that had headed the Tsar's Wolves inspection group, which consists of "experienced military advisers and experts with rich military experience."

On Thursday, Rogozin announced successful tests in the republic of Donetsk of a "smart sight" for mortars with the participation of the Tsar's Wolves center.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk October From

Recent Stories

Political stability vital for economic growth: Ash ..

Political stability vital for economic growth: Ashrafi

31 seconds ago
 Saudi Prince postpones Pakistan's visit due to per ..

Saudi Prince postpones Pakistan's visit due to personal engagements: Ashrafi

32 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab expresses good wishes for cr ..

Chief Minister Punjab expresses good wishes for cricket team

34 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia include injured Al-Faraj in World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia include injured Al-Faraj in World Cup squad

2 minutes ago
 PML-N takes out 'Tahafuz e Jamhoriat' rally in Kar ..

PML-N takes out 'Tahafuz e Jamhoriat' rally in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney dou ..

Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.