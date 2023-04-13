Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ex-CEO Of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Andriy Kobolyev, former chief executive of state-run Ukrainian energy giant Naftogaz, may be cleared of embezzlement charges as soon as next week, Ukrainian media reported Wednesday.

The 44-year-old stands accused of paying himself more than 229 million hryvnas ($6.2 million) in bonuses in 2018.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court, established the same year, set bail at 229 million hryvnas and ordered Kobolyev to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The court's investigative judge rejected on Wednesday a motion by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to extend the April 19 deadline for the pre-trial investigation, meaning criminal proceedings against Kobolyev may come to an end next week, the Ukrainska Pravda daily reported.

Anti-corruption prosecutors reportedly have five days to either bring the case before the judge or drop the charges.

Related Topics

Ukraine Same April May Criminals 2018 Media Million Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown P ..

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince of Fujairah

21 minutes ago
 Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corrupti ..

Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

30 minutes ago
 Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tape ..

Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tapes US House Speaker Gave to Fox ..

35 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $ ..

Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit ..

35 minutes ago
 US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour o ..

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour of Ireland

53 minutes ago
 US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later ..

US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.