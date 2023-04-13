Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Andriy Kobolyev, former chief executive of state-run Ukrainian energy giant Naftogaz, may be cleared of embezzlement charges as soon as next week, Ukrainian media reported Wednesday.

The 44-year-old stands accused of paying himself more than 229 million hryvnas ($6.2 million) in bonuses in 2018.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court, established the same year, set bail at 229 million hryvnas and ordered Kobolyev to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The court's investigative judge rejected on Wednesday a motion by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to extend the April 19 deadline for the pre-trial investigation, meaning criminal proceedings against Kobolyev may come to an end next week, the Ukrainska Pravda daily reported.

Anti-corruption prosecutors reportedly have five days to either bring the case before the judge or drop the charges.