Ex-champion Murray Out Of Wimbledon After Back Surgery
Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been ruled out of this year's tournament after undergoing back surgery, the ATP Tour confirmed on Sunday.
"After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we'll miss seeing you there," the ATP said on X, formerly Twitter.
The Scot had been aiming to make a farewell appearance at the grass court Grand Slam where he won in 2013 and 2016.
However, the 37-year-old will need an expected six weeks to recover from surgery with Wimbledon starting on July 1.
He also faces a race against time to be fit for the Paris Olympics in a month's time.
Murray managed just five games before a back injury forced him to withdraw from his second-round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson at the Queen's warm-up event in London on Wednesday.
The former world number one, who plays with a metal hip, struggled from the start of his match against Thompson and said afterwards he had a feeling of weakness in his right leg and had lost coordination.
Murray underwent minor back surgery in 2013 and following a first-round loss at the recent French Open he said he would need treatment to address soreness.
The three-time Grand Slam champion only returned to competitive action in May after nearly two months out with an ankle injury.
He had been due to play singles and doubles with his brother Jamie at Wimbledon before potentially ending his career at the Olympics in Paris. He is a two-time gold medallist in the singles.
