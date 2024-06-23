Ex-champion Murray Out Of Wimbledon After Back Surgery
Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been ruled out of this year's tournament after undergoing back surgery, the ATP Tour confirmed on Sunday.
"After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we'll miss seeing you there," the ATP said on X, formerly Twitter.
The Scot had been aiming to make a farewell appearance at the grass court Grand Slam, which he won in 2013 and 2016.
However, the 37-year-old will need an expected six weeks to recover from surgery with Wimbledon starting on July 1.
He now also faces a race against time to be fit for next month's Paris Olympics, with Murray twice a gold medallist in the singles.
Murray managed just five games before a back injury forced him to withdraw from his second-round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson at the Queen's warm-up event in London on Wednesday.
The former world number one, who plays with a metal hip, struggled from the start of his match against Thompson and said afterwards he had a feeling of weakness in his right leg and had lost coordination.
"I never had that loss of coordination, control and strength in my leg before," Murray said shortly after retiring from his match with Thompson.
"I've been struggling with my back for a while -- I had lost the power in my right leg so lost all motor control, I had no coordination and couldn't really move."
Asked then about his prospects of playing at Wimbledon, he added: "Like all tennis players, we have degenerative joints and stuff in the back, but it's all predominantly been left-sided for me my whole career.
"I have never had too many issues with the right side. So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then to help the right side."
Murray underwent minor back surgery in 2013 and following a first-round loss at the recent French Open he said he would need treatment to address soreness.
The three-time Grand Slam champion only returned to competitive action in May after nearly two months out with an ankle injury.
He had been due to play singles and doubles with his brother Jamie at Wimbledon before potentially ending his career at the Olympics in Paris.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From World
-
Flights cancelled at UK's Manchester airport after power cut2 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz 'concerned' about possible far-right election win in France2 minutes ago
-
Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills 3, wounds dozens: governor11 minutes ago
-
Ex-champion Murray out of Wimbledon after back surgery32 minutes ago
-
Without food or toys, a Gaza family tries to survive52 minutes ago
-
Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills 2, wounds 22: Moscow-appointed governor2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah targets Israeli barracks after commander's death2 hours ago
-
Kenya's Ruto ready for 'conversation' with youth protesters: presidency2 hours ago
-
Deaths from Indian toxic alcohol rise to more than 502 hours ago
-
Tennis: Berlin WTA results2 hours ago
-
Israeli defence minister heads to US for 'critical' talks on Gaza war2 hours ago
-
Israel's Netanyahu says US arms delay row to be 'resolved in near future'3 hours ago