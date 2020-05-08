Ex-Chancellor Sajid Javid Proposes Age-Based Loosening of Coronavirus Restrictions in UK

Former UK Chancellor Sajid Javid said on Friday that the United Kingdom should try reopen its economy as quickly as possible while averting the further spread of the coronavirus infection by an age-specific lift of restrictions

"When it comes to opening up you want to go as far and as quick as you can," the former chancellor told Sky news.

According to Javid, reopening the economy risks giving an impetus to a further spread of the infection and one way to prevent it is to strengthen the controls for the most vulnerable groups, while letting those less vulnerable resume work and reignite the economy, he said.

"We shouldn't rule out an option that focuses on protecting the most vulnerable but gives more freedom to others. We know now that the mortality rate of younger people, say under the age of 45, is a lot lower than others.

And it might be the case that in the future we can find a way that we focus our protection on those that are most vulnerable," Javid said.

Ultimately, the former chancellor said that UK government should think in terms of a wider impact of the crisis on the society, including in terms of job losses and lost opportunities, particularly for young people.

He also pointed out the rise in the rate of domestic violence, child abuse and mental health cases to be considered when working out the loosening of the economy.

According to Javid, restrictions must begin being lifted when the virus' reproduction rate is below 1, meaning that each single infected person transmits the virus to less than one other person.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the reproduction rate of the virus in the UK was between 0.5 and 0.9.