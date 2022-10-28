Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of China's state-run Global Times newspaper, expressed hope on Friday that Twitter would now start to respect the voice of the Chinese people after the platform was acquired by SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of China's state-run Global Times newspaper, expressed hope on Friday that Twitter would now start to respect the voice of the Chinese people after the platform was acquired by SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Earlier in the day, the US billionaire, who has criticized Twitter for limiting freedom of expression in the past, hinted that he finalized the platform's purchase in a tweet that reads "the bird is free."

"I am the most popular current affairs commentator on Chinese social media. I hope Twitter, with Musk as its chief, will remove the label that does not match my status after my retirement, sincerely accept my speech, and respect the voice of Chinese society that I have brought," Hu tweeted hinting at his Twitter status where he is still labeled as "China state-affiliated media.

Musk's purchase of Twitter announced back in April was delayed in July by legal disputes between himself and the company about the number of fake accounts on its social media platform, which Musk alleged was much higher than the company reported.

On Thursday, the billionaire shared a video on Twitter showing him moving into the company's headquarters holding a sink, indicating that he had finalized the deal.