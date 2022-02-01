ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Yerlan Koshanov, registered on Tuesday as a deputy of the lower house of the Kazakh parliament, who until now headed the presidential administration, was elected house speaker at it meeting, Kazakh presidential spokesman Berik Uali said.

Koshanov received a mandate from the Nur Otan party. The mandate became vacant after the early termination of the parliamentary powers of former house speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin.