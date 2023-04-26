Ex-Chinese Ambassador to Russia to Head Delegation for Ukraine Crisis Settlement - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, who was the former Chinese Ambassador to Russia, will head the country's delegation to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of crisis, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that China will send a a representative to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of crisis.

"Yes," a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, commenting on whether Li Hui will head the delegation from China.