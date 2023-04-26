UrduPoint.com

Ex-Chinese Ambassador To Russia To Head Delegation For Ukraine Crisis Settlement - Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ex-Chinese Ambassador to Russia to Head Delegation for Ukraine Crisis Settlement - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, who was the former Chinese Ambassador to Russia, will head the country's delegation to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of crisis, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that China will send a a representative to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of crisis.

"Yes," a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, commenting on whether Li Hui will head the delegation from China.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free E ..

Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free Eid Al Fitr holiday at sea

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million c ..

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million counterfeit goods worth AED29 m ..

20 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 billion in Q1 2023

20 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the lat ..

Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the latest technologies on the educat ..

20 minutes ago
 Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan conti ..

Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan continuing

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.