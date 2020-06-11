UrduPoint.com
Ex-Co-Worker Retracts Story Of Clash Between Floyd, Police Officer Chauvin At Nightclub

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:16 PM

A former co-worker of George Floyd and police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in Floyd's death while in police custody, retracted statements he had made earlier that the two frequently clashed while working together in a Minneapolis nightclub

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A former co-worker of George Floyd and police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in Floyd's death while in police custody, retracted statements he had made earlier that the two frequently clashed while working together in a Minneapolis nightclub.

"There has been a mix up between George and another fellow co-worker," David Pinney said in a statement to CBS news on Thursday. "I apologize for not doing my due diligence and placing [CBS News] in a very uncomfortable situation."

On Wednesday, Pinney told the corporate media outlet that Floyd and Chauvin "bumped heads" while working in the Minneapolis nightclub.

Pinney said that Chauvin's aggressive demeanor toward some patrons in the nightclub, an assertion he stands by, served as a catalyst for heightened tensions with Floyd.

Pinney also said he believes Chauvin knew who Floyd was during his arrest on May 25 after which Floyd died.

A video of the arrest shows Chauvin pressing on Floyd's neck with his knee for at least eight minutes while the arrestee was handcuffed and repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Floyd's death caused protests against police brutality throughout the United States and in many countries around the world. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

