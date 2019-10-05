Ex-Colombian Foreign Minister Patino Believes Assange to Spend Rest of His Life in US Jail

(@FahadShabbir)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Ecuador's former Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino told Sputnik he believed that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently jailed in the United Kingdom, would likely be extradited to the United States where the authorities would "leave him to rot in jail."

"I am sure that they will hand over Assange soon. I hope that the global community will loudly voice opposition it. I am almost sure that he will be handed over to the US government that will leave him to rot in jail. Why? Because he lifted their skirt and showed all the nasty things these people did," Patino said.

Last week, Assange's lawyer, Carlos Poveda, told Sputnik that the cyberactivist was isolated in the UK jail and faced serious health problems in detention.

Assange and WikiLeaks leaped into the spotlight back in 2010 when they released a leaked classified video of the killing of two Reuters staffers by the US forces' airstrike in Iraq in 2007, which became high-profile. The group has since published hundreds of thousands of other classified materials on the United States activities carried out during its invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2012, Assange received asylum in Ecuador and entered the country's embassy in London in a bid to flee prosecution by the Swedish authorities on sex offense charges that he denied.

Last April, Assange was dragged out of the embassy and arrested before being sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail in 2012 when he took refuge inside the embassy.

The United States has requested the extradition of the whistleblower. Washington initially charged Assange with conspiring to carry out a computer offense. However, the US Justice Department subsequently extended the charges so the whistleblower may now face up to 175 years in prison.

Though the UK authorities have said London would not extradite Assange to a country where he faced death penalty, the activist has repeatedly said he feared he might be put on a death row in the United States.