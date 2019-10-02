UrduPoint.com
Ex-Colombian Lawmaker Sentenced To 15 Years Escapes Prison While Seeing Dentist - Prison

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:32 PM

Ex-Colombian Lawmaker Sentenced to 15 Years Escapes Prison While Seeing Dentist



BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Former Colombian lawmaker Aida Merlano, who was sentenced to 15 years for electoral fraud and illegal possession of weapons, broke out of prison on Tuesday while on dental leave in the northern part of Bogota, the national prison authority reported.

"INPEC [the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute] reports Aida Merlano's escape from prison while on a dentist's visit in a medical center in the northern part of Bogota. The inquiry is ongoing," INPEC wrote on its official Twitter account.

Merlano, who was serving a term in El Buen Pastor prison for women, was allowed to leave it for a dentist appointment in La Sabana clinic. Once there, the lawmaker climbed out of a window with a rope, jumped on a motorcycle waiting for her and fled, the Blu Radio radio station reported.

The Colombian authorities are investigating the dentist as he also hastily left the scene that day.

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo said, citing a source in INPEC, that Merlano was accompanied by a guard and a driver. The authorities offered 10 million Colombian pesos ($2,884) as a reward for her capture.

The Supreme Court of Colombia sentenced the ex-lawmaker to 15 years in prison for aggravated conspiracy offenses, vote buying and illegal possession of weapons.

During parliamentary elections in Colombia in March 2018, prosecutors found 268 million Colombian pesos in cash and documentary evidence of electoral fraud at Merlano's campaign headquarters. The lower house lawmaker was arrested and put in jail where, according to an unconfirmed report, she had tried to commit suicide.

