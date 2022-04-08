UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Ex-Congressional Staffer Pleads Guilty to Theft of Public Funds - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Former Congressional staffer Sterling Carter has pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to theft of public funds, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Carter will be sentenced on July 28 and faces up to ten years in prison. A Federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Carter, 24, of Glenwood, Georgia, was employed by a member of Congress and was responsible for managing the office's budget and processing payroll as well as bonus payments for all employees, the release said.

Between November 2019 and January 2021, Carter submitted fraudulent paperwork which purported to authorize a higher salary and bonus payments for himself, the release said

The theft garnered him nearly $80,000 in unauthorized salary and bonus payments, the release added.

