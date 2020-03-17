UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Congressman Hunter Gets 11 Months In Jail For Campaign Finance Violations - Reports

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Ex-Congressman Hunter Gets 11 Months in Jail for Campaign Finance Violations - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Former Congressman Duncan Hunter received an 11-month prison sentence for conspiring to illegally use more than $150,000 of his campaign money for personal benefit, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Tuesday.

US District Court Judge Thomas Whelan handed down the sentence at a hearing for the former Republican lawmaker from California, the report said.

Hunter pleaded guilty in December to a felony conspiracy charge, one of 60 counts in an August 2018 indictment that also named his wife and former campaign manager, Margaret.

Margaret Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced April 7.

According to the indictment, the Hunters relied for years on campaign contributions to pay routine family expenses such as dental visits, home repairs and fast-food meals.

They also used the donations to pay for exotic vacations, private-school tuition, video games and plane tickets for Margaret's mother to travel to and from Poland.

The criminal charges filed in 2018 came after the Federal Election Commission and the San Diego Union-Tribune questioned campaign expenditures Hunter reported in April 2016 - a series of video-game purchases and a payment to his children's private school.

The initial indictment accused the Hunters of misusing $250,000 in campaign funds, although the Hunters later reimbursed the campaign for some of the money, according to the report.

Related Topics

Hearing Video Games Election Commission Of Pakistan Wife San Diego Poland Money April August December Criminals 2016 2018 Family From Court

Recent Stories

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

41 minutes ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

41 minutes ago

UK Government Allocates Almost $400Bln to Support ..

41 minutes ago

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

45 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from 'harassing' S ..

45 minutes ago

WHO says 'aggressive' action needed in SEAsia to s ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.