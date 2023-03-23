Ex-Counsel Says Cohen Used Own Money in Hush Payment to Stormy Daniels - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Former President Donald Trump posted a letter on Truth Social showing that a lawyer who represented his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen admitted that his client used his own money in a non-disclosure settlement with pornography actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

A Manhattan grand jury is considering whether to indict Trump in connection to his alleged payments to Daniels in 2016 to prevent her from disclosing their sexual affair. Trump has dismissed his connection to Daniels and any other felony on his part as well as refused to testify before the jury.

"Wow, look what was just found - a letter from Cohen's lawyer to the Federal Election Commission. This is totally exculpatory and must end the Manhattan District Attorney's Witch Hunt, immediately. Cohen admits that he did it himself. The D.A. (district attorney) should get on with prosecuting violent criminals, so people can walk down the sidewalks of New York without being murdered!" Trump said on Wednesday.

In the letter dated February 8, 2018, Cohen's then-attorney Stephen Ryan said his client used his own funds for a private transaction in 2016 to Daniels before the US presidential election.

The letter points out that neither the Trump campaign nor the Trump Organization was a part of the transaction and they did not reimburse Cohen for any such payment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump issued a statement saying Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is having a "hard time" with the grand jury. Trump has repeatedly said Bragg's efforts are a political witch hunt by Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The prosecutor's difficulties come following testimony from Michael Cohen's lawyer, Robert Costello, during which he challenged his former client's credibility.

Cohen was the prosecution's main witness, having testified to the grand jury about Trump's alleged involvement in payments to Daniels. Costello claims Cohen initiated the payments on his own.