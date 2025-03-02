Ex-criminal Peake Qualifies For British Open With Maiden Win
Arrowtown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Former Australian motorcycle gang member Ryan Peake, who served a lengthy jail term for assault, produced a "life-changing" victory in New Zealand Sunday to qualify for this year's British Open.
Peake held his nerve for a maiden one-shot victory at the New Zealand Open, earning him a berth at the major in Portrush, Northern Ireland, in July, pending clearance to travel as a convicted criminal.
The 31-year-old from Perth celebrated animatedly and was showered with champagne by friends on the 18th green of the Millbrook Resort course near Queenstown after a redemption story rarely seen in the refined sport of golf.
Peake held back tears as he admitted a focus on golf had turned his life around.
"Yeah, I'm pretty lost for words at the moment, life-changing," the tattooed Peake said.
"It's one hell of a story, one hell of a moment. Just belief. I always knew I could do it, it was just a matter of time when I was going to do it.
"This is what I do now. I want to be here and just play golf. The story is what it is, but I'm just out here playing golf."
Peake nearly didn't contest the tournament, having been initially delayed from entering in New Zealand by immigration officials because of his conviction for a serious assault as a 21-year-old.
He was sentenced to five years in prison, the culmination of what he has admitted were a series of bad decisions that resulted in him joining an outlawed motorcycle gang, the Rebels.
The conviction means he needs dispensation to travel to tournaments outside Australia.
Peake only arrived on Tuesday night for a Thursday morning tee-off at the Australasian and Asian Tour co-sanctioned event.
After a solid opening round of 67 on Thursday, the left-hander was flawless thereafter as he went bogey-free over the final three rounds of 64, 64 and 66 to climb through the field and finish on 23-under.
A birdie on the par-five 17th lifted Peake out of a four-way tie on 22-under before a clutch seven-foot putt for par sealed victory, a stroke clear of compatriot Jack Thompson, South African Ian Snyman and Japan's Kazuki Higa.
The big-hitter had begun the final round alone in second place, four shots behind South Korean Koh Gun-taek, who faltered over the back nine to shoot 72 and finish alone in fifth on 21-under.
A rookie on the Australasian Tour, Peake takes home a winner's cheque of $201,600 for the winning the event which was co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour.
Leading scores after the final round of the Asian and Australasian Tour's co-sanctioned New Zealand Open on Sunday (par 71):
261 - Ryan Peake (AUS) 67-64-64-66
262 - Jack Thompson (AUS) 69-64-66-63, Ian Snyman (RSA) 66-65-65-66, Kazuki Higa (JPN) 65-69-62-66
263 - Koh Gun-taek (KOR) 64-61-66-72
264 - Bobby Bai (CHN) 65-64-67-68
265 - John Catlin (USA) 67-64-70-64
266 - Taichi Kho (HKG) 69-66-67-64, Dylan Gardner (AUS) 67-68-65-66, James Marchesani (AUS) 63-65-70-68, Elvis Smylie (AUS) 66-66-65-69
