UrduPoint.com

Ex-Czech Prime Minister Babis Leading Presidential Race With 42% - Statistical Office

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Former Prime Minister and dollar billionaire Andrej Babis is leading in the Czech Republic's presidential election with 42% of the vote, the Czech Statistical Office said on Saturday after processing the ballots from 1% of polling places

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Dollar billionaire Andrej Babis is leading in the Czech Republic's presidential election with 42% of the vote, the Czech Statistical Office said on Saturday after processing the ballots from 1% of polling places.

"Former head of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel took the second place with 29% of the vote. Other six contenders for the presidential office gained from 4% to 13%," the office said.

According to preliminary data, around 55% of registered voters cast their ballots in the presidential election that took place from January 13-14. If no candidate breaks the 50% threshold, the second round of voting will take place on January 27-28.

