Ex-Defense Minister of Breakaway Donetsk Republic Ready to Act as Witness Against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Igor Kakidzyanov, former Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Ukraine's southeast, told Sputnik that he is ready to speak as a witness in the case Russia has filed against Ukraine in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

"If necessary, I can act as a witness, tell how everything happened. I still have the documents of the criminal case that Ukraine opened against me," Kakidzyanov said, adding that a video link can be used in case the EU and Ukrainian sanctions imposed against him prevent him from appearing at a court hearing in person.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said on Friday that it had registered Russia's first interstate complaint against Ukraine. In the complaint, Russia says that Kiev is responsible for the 2014 crash of a Malaysian airliner and civilian deaths and human rights abuses in Russia and Ukraine, as well as disruptions in the water supply to Crimea.