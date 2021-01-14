UrduPoint.com
Ex-Democrat Jones Says Party's Loss Of 'Traditional' Values Prompted Switch To Republicans

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Ex-Democrat Jones Says Party's Loss of 'Traditional' Values Prompted Switch to Republicans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Vernon Jones, a former Georgia state representative for the US Democratic Party, told Sputnik that his recent switch of allegiance to the Republican Party was motivated by the former's abandonment of "traditional" values over the past three decades.

Jones, a longtime conservative Democrat, endorsed President Donald Trump ahead of the recent US presidential election and formally announced on January 6 that he was joining the Republican Party.

In an interview, the former Georgia state representative said that the Democratic Party no longer supports "traditional families" and law enforcement.

"But over the past 30 years, that has been eroded to now the Democratic Party do not support law enforcement and the Democratic Party do not support traditional families. The Democratic Party supports socialism and Marxism," Jones remarked.

The former state representative said that he was joining a party of "new opportunities" that contained individuals who sought to preserve conservative values.

"And so I am coming to this grand old party, bringing a grand new party, the party of new ideas, a party of new opportunities, party of new faces.

Many of them look like mine, who want to preserve those conservative values," Jones said.

Commenting on the recent riots in Washington that resulted in the storming of the US Capitol, Jones said that he did not tolerate violence coming from any side, but he accused the Democrats of being unwilling to allow Trump supporters to congregate peacefully.

"But there's not enough room coming from the Democrats for those who want to peacefully congregate, protest for their rights and let their congresspersons know how they feel at the United States Congress, which is the people's house, it's so ironic," Jones remarked.

In an op-ed published by the Fox news broadcaster on January 9, the ex-state representative accused the Democratic Party of being a "toxic combination of radical leftists and liberal elites."

Jones served as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives from 1993 to 2001, and again from 2017 to 2021.

