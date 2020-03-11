UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang Endorses Biden For Party Nominee

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:20 AM

Ex-Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang Endorses Biden for Party Nominee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in an interview said he has decided to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden to be the party's nominee.

Earlier, networks projected that Biden would win three more states in the presidential Primary race and is set to possibly win three more before the night is over.

"I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden," Yang told CNN on Tuesday night.

Yang said the "math says" Biden is highly likely to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

So far Tuesday night, Biden has been projected to win the Democratic primaries in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Official results are pending for the state of North Dakota, Washington and Idaho.

The six US states holding primary elections Tuesday night present more than 350 delegates up for grabs including Michigan (125 delegates), Missouri (36) and Washington (89).

Prior to Tuesday, Biden led Senator Bernie Sanders in delegates, 664-573, after 20 Democratic primaries. Candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the presidential nominee for their party.

Related Topics

Washington Race

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

7 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

7 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

7 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

8 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.