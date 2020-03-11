Ex-Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang Endorses Biden for Party Nominee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in an interview said he has decided to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden to be the party's nominee.

Earlier, networks projected that Biden would win three more states in the presidential Primary race and is set to possibly win three more before the night is over.

"I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden," Yang told CNN on Tuesday night.

Yang said the "math says" Biden is highly likely to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

So far Tuesday night, Biden has been projected to win the Democratic primaries in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Official results are pending for the state of North Dakota, Washington and Idaho.

The six US states holding primary elections Tuesday night present more than 350 delegates up for grabs including Michigan (125 delegates), Missouri (36) and Washington (89).

Prior to Tuesday, Biden led Senator Bernie Sanders in delegates, 664-573, after 20 Democratic primaries. Candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the presidential nominee for their party.