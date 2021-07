Ex-Deputy Head of Russian Military Contractor Sentenced to 5 Years in Jail - US Court

A US court on Friday sentenced former deputy director of major Russian military contractor Voentorg, Leonid Teyf, to five years in prison, a court clerk told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A US court on Friday sentenced former deputy director of major Russian military contractor Voentorg, Leonid Teyf, to five years in prison, a court clerk told Sputnik.

"He was sentenced to 60 months," the clerk said.

In March, Teyf, 59, pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official, visa fraud, and false statements on tax returns.