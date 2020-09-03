Ex-DHS Official Says Trump Admin. Creating Conditions for Domestic Extremism - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Trump administration is creating conditions that may allow domestic right-wing extremism to expand in the United States, National Public Radio (NPR) reported on Wednesday citing former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official Elizabeth Neumann.

"If you had a very clear voice at the top, from the president, from other senior leaders in the Republican Party, denouncing this and warning conservatives - warning Republicans - that these groups are trying to recruit based on things that might sound like a typical conservative belief, but behind it is this insidious, ugly, evil thing, if we had more clear voices talking about it - it would somewhat inoculate people from that recruitment and that radicalization," Neumann said as quoted by NPR.

However, Neumann warned that the opposite situation is being observed in the United States.

"We have the president [who is] not only pretty much refusing to condemn, but throwing fuel on the fire, creating opportunities for more recruitment through his rhetoric," she said.

The report noted that Neumann worked at the DHS as Assistant Secretary of Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention for three years before resigning in April.

Neumann told NPR that right-wing extremists in the United States borrowed from the playbook of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and learned how to radicalize people online.

Moreover, Neumann said President Donald Trump was not comfortable talking about domestic terrorism unless it was in reference to the left-wing group Antifa and the riots and looting associated with it during the racial injustice protests this year.

Neumann added that the threat of domestic terrorism in the United States is not from Antifa, but from right-wing movements like the Boogaloo or QAnon.

The former DHS official said the use of the term "domestic terrorism" or any discussions about the white supremacist language "seems to derail things at the White House."