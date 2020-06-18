Ex-DIA Analyst Sentenced to 30 Months for Leaking to Reporters - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A former Defense Intelligence Agency analyst has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for breaking his confidentiality agreement and leaking information to two journalists, the US Department of Justice said in a news release on Thursday.

"A former employee of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for leaking classified information to two journalists in 2018 and 2019," the release said.

The Justice Department said Henry Kyle Frese, 31, was employed by DIA as a counterterrorism analyst from February 2018 to October 2019 and held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance.

"[I]n the spring and summer of 2018, News Outlet 1 published eight articles, all authored by the same journalist that contained classified [intelligence] that related to the capabilities of certain foreign countries' weapons systems. These articles contained classified intelligence from five intelligence reports," the release said.

The Justice Department said the articles and the intelligence reporting from which they were derived contained information whose unauthorized disclosure could reasonably be expected to result in exceptionally grave damage to US national security.