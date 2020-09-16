Ex-Diplomat Says Chances of Trump Extending New START Treaty 'Minimal,' Even 'Zero'

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Yuri Nazarkin, a former representative of the Soviet Union at the Conference on Disarmament and the head of the Soviet delegation at the USSR-US Nuclear and Space Talks (START-1), told Sputnik that the chances of US President Donald Trump extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) were "minimal" if not "zero."

"Frankly I will say that, in my opinion, the chances are minimal, I would even say zero for the extension of the treaty under the Trump administration. Trump is expected to speak at the UN General Assembly on September 22 during the high-level general debate. I think that it would be a very good reason, opportunity if suddenly the Trump administration decides to extend the New START. But I personally doubt it very much," Nazarkin said.

The former diplomat went on to say that Washington's conditions for extending the treaty were unrealistic.

"The extension of the current New START is one thing. The treaty itself provides for a one-time extension for five years.

And if we recognize the conditions put forward by the United States, then we can talk about a whole new treaty, the preparation and conclusion of which requires long and difficult negotiations," Nazarkin said.

The expert expressed the belief that it was extremely unlikely that such talks were to begin in the near future.

"Therefore, it is important to extend the existing treaty, which would enable the parties to negotiate a new document that would lower the levels of strategic weapons," Nazarkin noted.

He also warned of an unrestricted arms race if Washington decides to not extend the New START treaty.

New START is the only remaining legally binding Russian-US deal on nuclear arms control, and it expires on February 5, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed extending the New START by five years with no preconditions. However, the US administration keeps insisting on getting China involved in negotiations to reach a new trilateral nuclear deal.