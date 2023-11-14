Open Menu

Ex-doctor Goes On Trial In France Over Rwanda Genocide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Ex-doctor goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide

Rwandan former gynaecologist went on trial in France on Tuesday on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity during the 1994 massacres in his home country, in an investigation stretching back nearly three decades

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A Rwandan former gynaecologist went on trial in France on Tuesday on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity during the 1994 massacres in his home country, in an investigation stretching back nearly three decades.

It is one of France's longest-running cases, with Sosthene Munyemana appearing at the Assize Court in the French capital nearly 30 years after a complaint was filed against him in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux in 1995.

The 68-year-old former doctor, accused of organising torture and killings during the genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda, arrived late for the hearing scheduled to begin at 9:00 am (0800 GMT).

Wearing a blue striped shirt and a grey jacket, Munyemana apologised for the delay, before stating his identity.

He has lived in France since 1994.

Munyemana, who denies the charges, faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial, scheduled to last five weeks, will be recorded for historical archives.

It is the sixth such trial in France of an alleged participant in the massacres, in which around 800,000 people, most of them ethnic Tutsis, were slaughtered over 100 days.

Related Topics

Hearing France Doctor Bordeaux Rwanda Court

Recent Stories

Jamadi-ul-Awal moon not sighted

Jamadi-ul-Awal moon not sighted

58 seconds ago
 BS in Sports Business Management degree program to ..

BS in Sports Business Management degree program to help creating healthy environ ..

44 seconds ago
 Caretaker FM, German Ambassador discuss bilateral ..

Caretaker FM, German Ambassador discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan, Ge ..

46 seconds ago
 SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank Limited to commen ..

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank Limited to commence countrywide operations

1 minute ago
 China's Xi leaves Beijing for summit with Biden: s ..

China's Xi leaves Beijing for summit with Biden: state media

47 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan, UNHCR representative discuss Afgha ..

CM Balochistan, UNHCR representative discuss Afghan refugee evacuation

49 seconds ago
One of last Rwanda genocide fugitives confirmed de ..

One of last Rwanda genocide fugitives confirmed dead

51 seconds ago
 All stakeholders should play role to arrest smog i ..

All stakeholders should play role to arrest smog issue: DC

9 minutes ago
 Three new industrial units inaugurated at D.I. Kha ..

Three new industrial units inaugurated at D.I. Khan Economic Zone

9 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 283 power pilferers on 67th day of a ..

LESCO detects 283 power pilferers on 67th day of anti-power theft campaign

9 minutes ago
 Tour de France to start in Lille in 2025

Tour de France to start in Lille in 2025

9 minutes ago
 Enmity claims life of aged man

Enmity claims life of aged man

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World