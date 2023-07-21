Open Menu

Ex-DPR Defense Minister Strelkov Detained Supposedly For Extremism - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Former Defense Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov (Girkin) has been detained by the Investigative Committee supposedly for extremism, his lawyer Alexander Molokhov told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Strelkov's wife wrote on Telegram said that investigators took him "away in an unknown direction." She suggested that the case against Strelkov was opened under the criminal code article on extremism.

"He is really detained. I have not yet seen the documents, we assume that under Article 282 (of the criminal code Russia on extremism)," the lawyer said.

