Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Johan Neeskens, part of the Ajax and Netherlands teams that created "total football" in the 1970s and a key team-mate of Johan Cruyff, has died aged 73, the Dutch football federation said Monday.
"With Johan Neeskens, the Dutch and international football world loses a legend," the KNVB federation said in a statement, adding that the midfielder had died on Sunday from an unspecified illness.
Neeskens was part of the Ajax team that won three straight European Cups in the early 1970s and was also a member of the 'Clockwork Oranje' Dutch team that reached consecutive World Cup finals in 1974 and 1978.
He won 49 caps for the Netherlands.
"With his characteristic tackles, sublime insight and iconic penalties, (he) will forever remain one of the leading players that Dutch football has ever produced," said the KNVB.
After his playing career, Neeskens took part in coaching programmes around the world.
Known on the pitch for his uncompromising tackling, he also had a softer side, the KNVB said in its statement.
He was "a world citizen and a gentle family man who was proud of his children and grandchildren and who, until the very end, knew how to touch others with his love for football.
"
The KNVB said it would hold a minute's silence at the next two international matches against Hungary and Germany.
Ajax wrote on X: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Johan Neeskens. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."
"Rest in peace, Ajax legend."
Barcelona, where he was known as "Johan The Second" (after Crujff), according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS, also tweeted condolences.
"A blaugrana legend who will forever be in our memory."
Current Dutch coach Ronald Koeman described Neeskens as his "great idol".
Playing football in the street as a boy, Koeman said his friends either wanted to be Crujff or Dutch star Willem van Hanegem.
"But I wanted to be Neeskens," said Koeman, cited by local news agency ANP.
"His style really appealed to me. His fight, for example. And he was also a great penalty specialist."
