Ex-Ecuadorean President Sentenced to 8 Years on Bribery Charges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa was sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in prison on corruption charges.

The criminal court said that Correa, former Vice President Jorge Glas and 16 others were guilty of "aggravated passive bribery." Several others were given reduced terms for cooperating with the authorities.

Correa, who is believed to be living in Belgium, has also been banned from politics for 25 years. The 57-year-old took to Twitter to blame the government for trying to stop him from running in next year's general elections.

Prosecutors have accused Correa's center-left political party, Pais Alliance, of having received payments from businesses between 2012 and 2016 in return for lucrative government contracts.