UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Ecuadorian Leader Says Media Reports Linking Russia To Assange Geopolitically Motivated

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Ex-Ecuadorian Leader Says Media Reports Linking Russia to Assange Geopolitically Motivated

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa told Sputnik that attempts by western media outlets to link Russia to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange were motivated by geopolitics.

Earlier this week, CNN published an article, which claimed that, despite being confined to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Assange met Russians and world-class hackers "at critical moments."

When asked why, in his opinion, was Russia always blamed for everything related to Assange, Correa said it was a "geopolitical matter.

"

"Obviously, mentioning Russia is geopolitical. In other cases, they would mention China. They are US's world rivals," Correa stressed.

The ex-Ecuadorian president also mentioned his recent interview with CNN's Patricia Ramos, in which he said she "demonstrated the falseness of her prejudice."

"She considers it a proven fact that the Russian embassy engaged in the operation, but it's a lie that the Russians were there, it's a lie," Correa underlined.

Related Topics

World Russia China London Media

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival returns with more heritage acti ..

48 minutes ago

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

2 hours ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

2 hours ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

2 hours ago

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

2 hours ago

US Visa Restrictions Put Iranian Diplomats, Famili ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.