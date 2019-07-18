Ex-Ecuadorian Leader Says Media Reports Linking Russia to Assange Geopolitically Motivated

(@imziishan)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa told Sputnik that attempts by western media outlets to link Russia to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange were motivated by geopolitics.

Earlier this week, CNN published an article, which claimed that, despite being confined to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Assange met Russians and world-class hackers "at critical moments."

When asked why, in his opinion, was Russia always blamed for everything related to Assange, Correa said it was a "geopolitical matter.

"Obviously, mentioning Russia is geopolitical. In other cases, they would mention China. They are US's world rivals," Correa stressed.

The ex-Ecuadorian president also mentioned his recent interview with CNN's Patricia Ramos, in which he said she "demonstrated the falseness of her prejudice."

"She considers it a proven fact that the Russian embassy engaged in the operation, but it's a lie that the Russians were there, it's a lie," Correa underlined.