Ex-Egyptian Ambassador Welcomes Idea to Create Interparliamentary Group With Russia, Syria

The idea to create a trilateral interparliamentary group that would include Egypt, Russia and Syria is useful, and also reflects that Cairo and Moscow are unified in their support for the legitimate Syrian government and the country's territorial integrity, a former Egyptian ambassador in Russia and the director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, Ezzat Saad, told Sputnik

During talks with visiting Egyptian lawmakers on Thursday, the head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, suggested that the three nations should create a trilateral interparliamentary group. He also stressed the need to "bring Syria back into the Arab family."

"This idea [to create a trilateral group] is certainly positive and useful ... This proposal is consistent with the position that Russia and Egypt have toward legitimate Syrian state institutions and their support for the territorial integrity of the Syrian state," Saad said.

He noted that such a format would help Cairo to engage in a dialogue with one more Syrian state institution while the country's membership in the Arab League remained suspended.

"Syria continues to be a UN member but was deprived of its seat in the League of Arab States [LAS] without any legal basis," he added.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria. Last year, some of them began taking steps to re-engage Damascus and reopen embassies.

While some Arab countries want to bring Syria back in the league, Saudi Arabia and Qatar oppose this prospect. According to LAS Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Syria may rejoin the organization only if all member nations support this initiative.