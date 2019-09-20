UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Egyptian Ambassador Welcomes Idea To Create Interparliamentary Group With Russia, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:59 PM

Ex-Egyptian Ambassador Welcomes Idea to Create Interparliamentary Group With Russia, Syria

The idea to create a trilateral interparliamentary group that would include Egypt, Russia and Syria is useful, and also reflects that Cairo and Moscow are unified in their support for the legitimate Syrian government and the country's territorial integrity, a former Egyptian ambassador in Russia and the director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, Ezzat Saad, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) The idea to create a trilateral interparliamentary group that would include Egypt, Russia and Syria is useful, and also reflects that Cairo and Moscow are unified in their support for the legitimate Syrian government and the country's territorial integrity, a former Egyptian ambassador in Russia and the director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, Ezzat Saad, told Sputnik.

During talks with visiting Egyptian lawmakers on Thursday, the head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, suggested that the three nations should create a trilateral interparliamentary group. He also stressed the need to "bring Syria back into the Arab family."

"This idea [to create a trilateral group] is certainly positive and useful ... This proposal is consistent with the position that Russia and Egypt have toward legitimate Syrian state institutions and their support for the territorial integrity of the Syrian state," Saad said.

He noted that such a format would help Cairo to engage in a dialogue with one more Syrian state institution while the country's membership in the Arab League remained suspended.

"Syria continues to be a UN member but was deprived of its seat in the League of Arab States [LAS] without any legal basis," he added.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria. Last year, some of them began taking steps to re-engage Damascus and reopen embassies.

While some Arab countries want to bring Syria back in the league, Saudi Arabia and Qatar oppose this prospect. According to LAS Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Syria may rejoin the organization only if all member nations support this initiative.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Egypt Damascus Qatar Cairo Saudi Arabia May Family All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

8 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

9 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

39 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

54 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

54 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.