Ex-England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Dead At 76

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dead at 76

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Swedish football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who coached England from 2001 to 2006, died Monday at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his agent said.

"He passed away peacefully this morning with his family around him at his home," Eriksson's agent Bo Gustavsson told AFP.

The Swede, who managed a number of high-profile teams and took England to World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006, announced in February 2023 that he was stepping back from public life due to "health issues".

In January, he told public broadcaster Sveriges Radio that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer and that his doctor's assessment was that he had "at best maybe a year (to live), at worst a little less".

"We have known about this but it happened very quickly. We were not prepared for it to happen today," Gustavsson told AFP.

Born February 5, 1948 in Sunne in western Sweden, Eriksson, who goes by "Svennis" to Swedes, found success as a football manager after retiring from a modest career as a defender.

In 1977, he became manager of Swedish club Degerfors IF. After leading the small club to success in lower divisions, he attracted the attention of bigger clubs.

He went on to manage Sweden's IFK Goteborg before finding success internationally, managing Benfica in Portugal, as well as several Italian teams including Roma and Lazio.

His most high-profile position was as the first foreigner to manage England's national squad.

During his spell, he took England to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002, where they were knocked out by Brazil.

More Stories From World