Ex-Envoy Richardson Monitoring Gershkovich Arrest, Impact on Other Cases - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Former US Ambassador Bill Richardson's office told Sputnik they are monitoring Russia's detainment of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich and learning about how it impacts other ongoing cases.

In January, Richardson helped negotiate the release of US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley from Russian custody and would continue to work to negotiate the release of US citizen Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Moscow court on charges of espionage.

"We always engage on cases on behalf of the families and at their request," Richardson's spokesperson said. "We have just recently returned from a different rescue mission and are monitoring and learning about Evan's detainment and how it impacts the other cases.

The spokesperson was not able to share any additional information regarding Richardson's meetings, recent or future, with Russian officials.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich had been detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage in favor of the United States. The FSB added that the journalist had collected classified information about the activities of one of Russia's military-industrial complex firms.

The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

The Wall Street Journal and the Biden administration has denied the allegations of espionage and demanded Gershkovich's immediate release.