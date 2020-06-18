UrduPoint.com
Ex-EU Parliament Member Warns Of Tighter Oversight Under Guise Of EU Grants To Greece

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:21 AM

Ex-EU Parliament Member Warns of Tighter Oversight Under Guise of EU Grants to Greece

Notis Marias, a former member of the European Parliament, has told Sputnik that the European Union's offer of 32 billion euros ($36 billion) in grants to Greece was a Trojan horse for raising taxes and tightening economic oversight of Greece

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Notis Marias, a former member of the European Parliament, has told Sputnik that the European Union's offer of 32 billion Euros ($36 billion) in grants to Greece was a Trojan horse for raising taxes and tightening economic oversight of Greece.

The European Commission unveiled a 750 billion recovery fund for coronavirus-hit EU countries in May that it plans to raise on the public markets. Of the 32 billion promised to Greece, 22.5 billion will come in grants and the rest in repayable loans. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis has explained that the package will be linked to reforms and increased oversight.

"Greece's government media were praising Brussels and the famous European solidarity... but the ink was still wet on their laudation when Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis spoiled the fiesta by saying that allocations to Greece from the EU recovery fund would be linked to harsh conditions based on the economic and fiscal oversight it has been under since summer 2018," Marias said.

Greece has been under close supervision after exiting the EU's third bailout package. Marias said Greece would be expected to implement structural reforms, deregulate the labor market, overhaul the pension scheme and continue implementing other measures that were forced on it during the "Stone Age" of bailout memorandums.

The EU's cash injection has also been linked to investments in the digital and green economy. This means that what Greece repays to the EU will be handed over to the rich northern countries to fund their green technologies and artificial intellect research, Marias explained, leaving EU taxpayers to shoulder the burden.

