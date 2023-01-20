UrduPoint.com

Ex-EU Parliament Vice President Implicated In Corruption To Remain In Custody - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) A court in Brussels ruled that former Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, who has been involved in a high-profile corruption case and accused of money laundering, should remain in custody, news outlets reported on Thursday.

According to Belgium's broadcaster RTBF, the court ruled in favor of the Belgian Federal prosecutors who had opposed the request of Kaili's lawyers to release her. The former high-level EU lawmaker has a right to appeal the court's decision.

Investigators found that risks of the suspect escaping and colluding with third parties were high, Andre Risopolous, a member of Kaili's legal team, told journalists.

In December, Kaili and her partner Francesco Giorgi were arrested amid an unfolding corruption scandal linked to the Qatar World Cup, and their residence was searched. Kaili was relieved of her position and expelled from her political party in Greece.

Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash during the searches. European Council President Charles Michel said that the scandal may be damaging for the credibility of the European Union at a time when the bloc was facing a number of serious challenges and crises.

