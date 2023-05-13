UrduPoint.com

Ex-Executive Of TikTok Parent Firm Claims China Had Access To Data Stored In US - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Ex-Executive of TikTok Parent Firm Claims China Had Access to Data Stored in US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) A former executive for ByteDance, the parent company of the popular social media application TikTok, claims the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had access to all company data, including information stored in the United States, The New York Times reports, citing the ex-employee's lawsuit.

Yintao Yu, the head of engineering for ByteDance's US operations from August 2017 to November 2018, made the allegations as part of a wrongful dismissal suit filed on Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, the report said. The complaint alleges the CCP had a special unit of its members at ByteDance's offices in Beijing, referred to as the "Committee" that "guided how the company advanced core Communist values" and had the controls to shut down the Chinese apps.

"The Committee maintained supreme access to all the company data, even data stored in the United States," the filing read, as quoted by the newspaper.

The ex-executive claims he was fired because he voiced concern over what he described as a "worldwide scheme" to steal and capitalize on content from rival social media companies, the newspaper said. Yu also alleges ByteDance "systematically created fabricated users" to boost engagement indicators.

The company reportedly said in a statement that it would "vigorously oppose what we believe are baseless claims and allegations in this complaint," noting that the plaintiff worked for them for less than a year and left office in 2018.

The complaint seeks punitive damages, lost earnings and 220,000 shares of the company, the newspaper said.

Related Topics

China Social Media Company San Francisco Beijing Superior New York United States August November 2017 2018 Competition Commission Of Pakistan All From Court

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism a ..

Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism after Imran Khan’s arrest

13 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning ..

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning 'fight'

1 hour ago
 Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

2 hours ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.