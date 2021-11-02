Ex-Far Right Movement Head Yarosh Says Appointed Advisor of Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief

Dmytro Yarosh, a former Ukrainian lawmaker and the former leader of the radical nationalist organization Right Sector (banned in Russia) announced on Tuesday his appointment as advisor to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces

"By order of (Commander-in-Chief) Lieutenant General Valery Zaluzhny, I am appointed advisor to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces," Yarosh wrote on Facebook.

Right Sector is a far-right Ukrainian nationalist movement uniting several radical organizations. In early 2014, members of the movement engaged in clashes with Ukrainian law enforcement officers and seizures of Ukrainian administrative buildings, while in April 2014, they started taking part in the suppression of protests in the crisis-torn eastern Ukrainian regions.

Yarosh resigned as the head of the Right Sector in November 2015.