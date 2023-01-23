UrduPoint.com

Ex-FBI Agent, Interpreter Charged With Violating US Sanctions On Deripaska - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Ex-FBI Agent, Interpreter Charged With Violating US Sanctions on Deripaska - Justice Dept.

The United States is charging a former FBI agent and a court interpreter with violating US sanctions on Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, the Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The United States is charging a former FBI agent and a court interpreter with violating US sanctions on Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The US alleges that the former head of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division in New York, Charles McGonigal, and Russian-language court interpreter Sergey Shestakov violated and conspired to violate sanctions on Deripaska, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"As alleged, Charles McGonigal, a former high-level FBI official, and Sergey Shestakov, a Court interpreter, violated US sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better," US Attorney Damian Williams said in the statement.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Deripaska in 2018. In 2021, McGonigal and Shestakov allegedly agreed to investigate a rival Russian figure on Deripaska's behalf, the statement said, citing recently released indictments. The two also worked to have sanctions against Deripaska lifted in 2019, the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia New York United States FBI 2018 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Moscow Condemns Burning of Quran by Extremists in ..

Moscow Condemns Burning of Quran by Extremists in Stockholm - Foreign Ministry

36 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Potential McC ..

Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Potential McCarthy Visit to Taiwan

37 seconds ago
 Russian Ambassador Ordered to Leave Estonia on Feb ..

Russian Ambassador Ordered to Leave Estonia on February 7 - Estonian Foreign Min ..

39 seconds ago
 Moscow Promises 'Strong Retaliatory Measures' for ..

Moscow Promises 'Strong Retaliatory Measures' for French Media Amid RT France Si ..

10 minutes ago
 Ruthless Djokovic, Sabalenka sweep into Australian ..

Ruthless Djokovic, Sabalenka sweep into Australian Open quarters

42 seconds ago
 Federal Ombudsman Secretariat 's 40th anniversary ..

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat 's 40th anniversary on Tuesday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.