Ex-FBI Agent, Interpreter Charged With Violating US Sanctions on Deripaska - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The United States is charging a former FBI agent and a court interpreter with violating US sanctions on Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The US alleges that the former head of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division in New York, Charles McGonigal, and Russian-language court interpreter Sergey Shestakov violated and conspired to violate sanctions on Deripaska, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"As alleged, Charles McGonigal, a former high-level FBI official, and Sergey Shestakov, a Court interpreter, violated US sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better," US Attorney Damian Williams said in the statement.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Deripaska in 2018. In 2021, McGonigal and Shestakov allegedly agreed to investigate a rival Russian figure on Deripaska's behalf, the statement said, citing recently released indictments. The two also worked to have sanctions against Deripaska lifted in 2019, the statement said.