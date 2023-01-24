Ex-FBI Agent, Interpreter Charged With Violating US Sanctions on Deripaska - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The United States is charging a former FBI agent and a court interpreter with violating US sanctions on Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The US alleges that the former head of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division in New York, Charles McGonigal, and Russian-language court interpreter Sergey Shestakov violated and conspired to violate sanctions on Deripaska, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"As alleged, Charles McGonigal, a former high-level FBI official, and Sergey Shestakov, a Court interpreter, violated US sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch. They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better," US Attorney Damian Williams said in the statement.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Deripaska in 2018. In 2021, McGonigal and Shestakov allegedly agreed to investigate a rival Russian figure on Deripaska's behalf, the statement said, citing recently released indictments. The two also worked to have sanctions against Deripaska lifted in 2019, the statement said.

Moreover, the US alleges McGonigal concealed a $225,000 cash payment from an individual who had been employed by a foreign intelligence service while he was working for the FBI, the Justice Department said in a separate statement.

Starting in August 2017 and continuing beyond his retirement from the FBI in September 2018, McGonigal allegedly hid the nature of his relationship with the former foreign security officer and businessperson, who had ongoing business interests in foreign countries and with foreign governments, according to a nine-count indictment unsealed Monday.

McGonigal allegedly requested and received at least $225,000 in cash from the individual and traveled abroad with them to meet with other foreign nationals, the statement said. The individual later served as a source in an FBI criminal investigation overseen by McGonigal involving foreign political lobbying, the statement said.

The US is charging McGonigal with six counts of making false statements, two counts of falsification of records and one count of concealing material facts, the statement said.